Tottenham and Liverpool stars among CIES’ most expensive footballers, Ronaldo out

Kylian Mbappe is already on the roof of the world. Now he is the most expensive player in circulation. This is what emerges from the latest news provided by CIES, the observatory of football.



According to the newest data based on a study carried out on the five major European leagues, the PSG striker is the most expensive player, better than Neymar, Messi and even Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been excluded even from the top 10.



From Serie A, there is also Juve's Dybala or Joao Cancelo, who is 6th among fullbacks, followed by Elseid Hysaj. Milan Skriniar from Inter is the 10th most expensive centre-back, while Gianluigi Donnarumma is 7th among. The AC Milan goalkeeper costs more than Oblak from Atletico or De Gea from Manchester United, who did not manage even to make the top 10 of the CIES list.



