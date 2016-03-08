Tottenham and Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes hints at Inter interest: 'Its a pleasure to get linked to Inter'

Portugal national team star Bruno Fernandes has said that he has always followed the Serie A and feels that it is a pleasure to get linked to a club like Inter.Fernandes has become one of the most wanted players in Europe, with clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham linked with a move for the midfielder. AC Milan had also been in the race in the past.After Fernandes' contributions helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League, he was speaking to Sportmediaset about Inter Milan.He said: "Inter? I don't know anything, I will have the next few days to understand what's true: we know that newspapers sometimes have to make a mess to move the market and to sell. I'm calm, I'm in a big club: I don't have the need, I'm not trying to go away. If the opportunity comes to go to a team that you can't refuse, I'll talk to Sporting.

"Inter? I still watch the Italian championship: both Inter, that the others, I follow them all. It's an interest that I don't know is true, but Inter is a great team, it has history: it will have a great coach who has made the history of Juve, has done well in the National team. Seeing my name alongside a team like Inter is important, "said Bruno Fernandes. "