Tottenham are back on Piatek: new contacts with AC Milan - the situation

Yesterday, the striker's agent had a meeting with the Rossoneri leadership to discuss the future. In fact, Tottenham have reappeared in the race for the Polish international, who is no longer at the top of the pecking order at Milan.Spurs are on the hunt for a striker to replace the injured Kane and in recent weeks, they have dealt with Willian José of Real Sociedad. However, that operation hasn't unlocked for this reason, Piatek is back on their radar.According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, contacts between Milan and Tottenham have restarted, but an official offer is yet to arrive. The Rossoneri will only sell Piatek on a permanent basis for no less than €30m. Now, they are waiting for Tottenham's next move.

Five days until the transfer window closes - five intense days at Casa Milan where Boban and Maldini are working tirelessly to carry out the many operations on the table, especially the outgoing ones. In addition to Rodriguez and Suso, Piatek is also on the market.