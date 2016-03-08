Tottenham are going all out for Juventus and Barcelona target
27 January at 12:30Premier League giants Tottenham are going all out for Barcelona and Juventus target Adrien Rabiot and are looking to break their wage structure for the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.
The Frenchman has become the centre of a storm ensuing at PSG as he is not willing to sign a new deal at the club. The club's sporting director has already confirmed that he will leave at the end of the season for free, with Barcelona, Juventus and Tottenham interested.
The reliable Paris United state that Spurs are gone all out for the midfielder and are prepared to break their wage structure to hand him a wage of 7.5 million euros, something which is more than they can afford considering their current financial situation.
They would be willing to hand the player a signing on fee of 5 million euros, with former PSG stars Lucas Moura and Serge Aurier helping the club sign the midfielder.
Rabiot though, is hesitating since he's always thought that if he'll ever go to England, Liverpool will be the only club he will join. But he is being tempted by the club from the English capital.
