Tottenham, Arsenal and Man Utd on alert as Roma could sell two stars on one condition
06 May at 14:55Serie A giants Roma could reportedly be forced to sell two of their key stars in the summer, as Man United, Tottenham and Arsenal prowl.
Spurs have been linked with a move for Nicolo Zaniolo in recent weeks and they could make a move in the summer. Man United have been linked with a move for Kostas Manolas, while Arsenal have been after Cengiz Under.
Il Messagero state that Roma not qualifying for the Champions League could lead to them having to sell two of their stars amongst Under, Manolas, Pellegrini and Zaniolo to recuperate funds.
The case of missing out on Champions League football will mean that the club's American ownership will have to make 45 to 50 million euros in the summer and that only be done by selling their prized assets.
This can also impact who the next Roma manager could be, as Antonio Conte will only join the club if they qualify for Champions League by finishing fourth this season.
