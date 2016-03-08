Tottenham back in the race for Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes
01 August at 18:15Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly back in the race to sign Man Utd target Bruno Fernandes.
Sky Italia had previously claimed that United were a 'step-away' from signing the Sporting Lisbon man and reports were heavily suggesting that United were close to signing the Portugal international.
But Record in Portugal have brought out a new claim which has been backed by many other outlets in the country. They say that Spurs have sent a delegation to Lisbon to try and lure the midfielder to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.
Duncan Castles also claims that Spurs have sent their negotiators to make a deal happen, with other outlets claiming that Spurs' first offer of around 45 million euros has been pegged back by the club from the Portuguese capital.
Fernandes reportedly wants to leave the club this summer and is willing to push through for a move to happen. Sporting are said to be after a fee of around 70 million euros to let the player go this summer.
