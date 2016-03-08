Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly set to hand a new contract to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Piotr Zielinski.Zielinski joined Napoli from Empoli in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 16 million euros, despite interest from Liverpool. Since then, his prominence at the club has only grown and he has already scored twice for the partenopei so far this season.Corriere dello Sport state that Napoli are about to hand a new deal to the Polish midfielder after being impressed by the player's performances recently.Napoli are aware of interest from clubs like Spurs, Chelsea and Liverpool and they will not insert any release clause in a new contract as they would want to get the maximum value out of possible sale of the player in the future.Zielinksi's current deal at the Stadio San Paolo expires in the summer of 2021.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)