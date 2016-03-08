Tottenham close to hijacking move for Arsenal target

#Tottenham have just outbid #Arsenal for William #Saliba, offering €30m excluding bonuses, which goes above & beyond Sainté’s demands. #ASSE are meeting tomorrow #Tottenham to discuss this situation ! — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) July 12, 2019

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are close to hijacking Arsenal's move for Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba.The young Frenchman is one of the most exciting youngsters in the Ligue 1 currently and that has attracted interest from multiple top clubs across Europe. He appeared in 16 Ligue 1 games.RMC Sport claim that Tottenham have now made a bigger offer to ASSE for Saliba and the fee offered is currently 30 million euros plus bonuses and it is an offer that exceeds St. Etienne's expectations.Arsenal had previously agreed a fee with ASSE for the defender by offering around 30 million euros to the club but Spurs' offer is more than what their North London rival offered.Mohamed Bouhafsi claims that the next 48 hours will be crucial in the deal as Spurs will be holding talks to finalise a possible deal. Arsenal have to react or their move will be hijacked.