Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes is reportedly close to sealing a move Premier League giants Tottenham.The Portuguese star joined Barcelona from Valencia in the summer of 2016 for a fee totaling upto 55 million euros. Since then, Goems has failed to impose himself in the first team and is currently out of favor.Mundo Deportivo report that Gomes is close to sealing a move to Spurs for a fee of 20 million euros, with Arsenal also interested in the player.