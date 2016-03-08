Tottenham consider move for Juventus target

03 July at 22:00
According to what has been reported by the Italian press, Tottenham Hotspur have turned their attention to Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo, should they fail in pursuit of their top priority target Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes has been a target of Spurs since the start of the transfer window but, despite interest from La Liga side Atletico Madrid, the Sporting Lisbon midfielder appears to be edging closer to a move to Spurs' Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Additionally, Spurs could still see Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen leave the club this summer, with Real Madrid reportedly still interested in signing the talismanic playmaker.

If Spurs miss out on Fernandes, they will compete with Juventus to sign Zaniolo, who signed for Roma last summer as a counterpart in the deal to send Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan.

