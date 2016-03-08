Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to resign Torino star Iago Falque this summer.Tuttosport state that the Turin based side are braced for an offer from Spurs, who haven't made a single this season but are looking at a host of wingers to sign in the ongoing summer transfer window.The 28-year-old Spaniard has previously played for clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in the past and left Tottenham two years after joining from the Old Lady back in 2012.