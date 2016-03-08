Tottenham duo likely to miss Inter match
13 September at 18:30Tottenham Hotspur kick off their UEFA Champions League campaign next week as they travel to Milan to face off against Inter in San Siro. Spurs are likely to be without two important players in Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli coming into the game.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of Spurs’ clash with Liverpool, head coach Mauricio Pochettino spoke about Dele Alli’s injury: “Dele is a bit unlucky, he got hurt after 20 minutes of the match against Spain, we are disappointed because he will miss the match with Liverpool and maybe even the Champions League with Inter , but this is not a huge problem.”
Hugo Lloris, on the other hand, has a muscular injury that will see him out for a few weeks, meaning he too will miss the clash with Inter. Instead, 34-year-old Dutch keeper Michel Vorm will likely start in goal for Spurs, a significantly easier task for Inter to beat than World Cup winning France captain Lloris.
