Tottenham emerge as favourites for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United target
06 July at 09:20According to the latest reports for British news outlet the Birmingham Mail, Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as favourites to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish; who has been a target of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United – as well as a host of other top Premier League clubs.
Grealish currently plays for English Football League Championship side Aston Villa, based in the Midlands but is expected to sign for Tottenham as soon as a deal is agreed between the two clubs.
Grealish is with Aston Villa in Portugal at the moment on their pre-season training camp yet Spurs are reported to be the only club still interested in securing his services. Villa value the 22-year-old at around €35 million – yet Tottenham are only currently willing to pay around half of that figure.
With the transfer deadline on the 9th August this season for English clubs, Spurs must act fast if they want to sign the young midfielder.
