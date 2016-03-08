Tottenham, Eriksen's agent to meet Real Madrid over the weekend
04 October at 20:00Tottenham star Christian Eriksen is set to leave the North London club on a free transfer next summer, with both Inter and Juventus interested in the Dane. However, another interested party has approached the 27-year-old, according to British newspaper the Daily Star via Calciomercato.com.
That interested party is Spanish giants Real Madrid. Los Blancos are set to meet the midfielder’s agent over the weekend in Spain to discuss a possible deal, with coach Zinedine Zidane reportedly keen on the Tottenham player.
However, both Inter and Juventus have a strong interested in Eriksen and will not let the Spanish side acquire the player cheap.
Eriksen joined the Premier League side in 2013 from Ajax and has become one of the most important players in the squad. Last season he scored ten goals and provided 17 assists across 51 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions, helping the club to reach the Champions League final and finish fourth in the league.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments