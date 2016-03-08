Tottenham eye move for Man Utd target as Alderweireld replacement
11 October at 20:30Premier League giants Tottenham have identified Fiorentina defender and Man Utd target Nikola Milenkovic as a potential replacement for Toby Alderweireld.
The Belgian star had been linked with a move to United since this past summer and while reports had suggested so, he ended up staying at Spurs and has impressed for them so far. He has made 7 appearances in the Premier League this season.
The Daily Mirror state that Spurs see Nikola Milenkovic as a potential replacement for Alderweireld and they could look to sign the Serbian.
Man United have also been linked with Milenkovic over the past few days as they too are looking for a defender.
Alderweireld's contract at Spurs runs out in the summer of 2019 and talks about a possible renewal haven't been held yet. He could still leave Spurs, who would then make an attempt to sign Milenkovic.
The 20-year-old has become a very important player for the La Viola this season and has appeared in eight Serie A games, scoring twice as well.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
