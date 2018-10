Premier League giants Tottenham have identified Fiorentina defender and Man Utd target Nikola Milenkovic as a potential replacement for Toby Alderweireld.The Belgian star had been linked with a move to United since this past summer and while reports had suggested so, he ended up staying at Spurs and has impressed for them so far. He has made 7 appearances in the Premier League this season. The Daily Mirror state that Spurs see Nikola Milenkovic as a potential replacement for Alderweireld and they could look to sign the Serbian.Man United have also been linked with Milenkovic over the past few days as they too are looking for a defender.Alderweireld's contract at Spurs runs out in the summer of 2019 and talks about a possible renewal haven't been held yet. He could still leave Spurs, who would then make an attempt to sign Milenkovic.The 20-year-old has become a very important player for the La Viola this season and has appeared in eight Serie A games, scoring twice as well.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)