Tottenham eye Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj, according to different media reports in Italy.



The 25-year-old became Spurs’ target after the departure of right-back Kieran Trippier who has joined Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.



Hysaj was one of the star performers for Napoli during the 2017-18 campaign and the club rejected a bid of £37 million for him in the previous summer from Chelsea as they valued him at a price of £53 million.



However, the former Empoli defender had a horrid time during the previous campaign where he ended on the bench in the final phases of the season.



Therefore, it is believed that Napoli just want €25 million for the player and Spurs are leading the race to acquire the Albania international who might prove to be an absolute bargain considering the current market.

