Tottenham eye Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj

21 July at 13:30
Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj, according to different media reports in Italy.

The 25-year-old became Spurs’ target after the departure of right-back Kieran Trippier who has joined Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Hysaj was one of the star performers for Napoli during the 2017-18 campaign and the club rejected a bid of £37 million for him in the previous summer from Chelsea as they valued him at a price of £53 million.

However, the former Empoli defender had a horrid time during the previous campaign where he ended on the bench in the final phases of the season.

Therefore, it is believed that Napoli just want €25 million for the player and Spurs are leading the race to acquire the Albania international who might prove to be an absolute bargain considering the current market.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.