Tottenham fans feel they miss Mousa Dembele
30 April at 22:35Tottenham Hotspur fans feel that they miss the presence of former midfield star Mousa Dembele, as they were overrun in the midfield by Ajax.
Donny van de Beek scored for Ajax in the first half, as Dusan Tadic dropped deep to overrun the Spurs midfield. Tottenham, who were playing three centre-backs were left to have no one to take control in that area.
I miss Moussa Dembele for these sorta games— JasonBannerman (@jasonbannerman) April 30, 2019
But Spurs fans on Twitter felt they missed Dembele, who was sold to China in the winter of 2019.
Spurs desperately need dembele back. no control in that midfield— Chris (@chrisduds19) April 30, 2019
The introduction of Mousa Sissoko did add more to the Spurs midfield.
