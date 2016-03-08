Tottenham, Fellaini: 'Mourinho is special, but I'm feeling good in China'
13 December at 14:45Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini spoke about the latest market rumours that are linking him with a return to the Premier League in an interview with International media outlet Eleven Sports via Calciomercato.com.
"Mourinho is a special person, we write to each other and we speak often to each other. He's arrived at Tottenham and he's doing well, and I wish him the best, but I'm currently feeling good at Shandong Luneng.”
The 32-year-old Belgian midfielder was previously an important player under Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho during the pair’s time together at Manchester United. Recent rumours have suggested that Mourinho is keen to bring Fellaini to the North London club in the upcoming January transfer window.
Apollo Heyes
