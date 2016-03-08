Spalletti: Champions League is like Disneyland

In an interview with UEFA Luciano Spalletti spoke about Inter Milan's return to the Champions League and how the beautiful sensations of the most elite competition in Europe meant to the 59-year-old coach.



“The Champions League means beautiful sensations, being in the amusement park of football.



“The beauty of the Champions League adornments turns the stadiums into the Disneyland of football, where everyone’s dreams can come true.”



Inter will face Tottenham at the San Siro in the first fixture of the Champions League. Spurs have lost their last two Premier League games, while Inter have collected only four points from four games as they have only one win in hand.



Spalletti has signed a number of top players last summer including Radja Nainngolan, Keita Balde, Laurto Martinez and World Cup finalist Sime Vrsaljko.



The directors hold high expectations this season not just in Serie A but they expect to fight Tottenham and Barcelona for qualification in the group stage too.

