Tottenham handed boost as distances emerge in new Roma deal for Zaniolo

27 May at 12:55
Premier League giants Tottenham have been handed a boost in the chase for Nicolo Zaniolo, who still seems to be some way apart from agreeing a new deal at Roma.

The giallorossi ended their Serie A campaign in sixth, but Zaniolo emerged as a shining star in the season and his performances attracted interest from many clubs across Europe. Tottenham and Juventus are one of them.

Gazzetta dello Sport state that differences have arisen in Zaniolo's new contract for Roma, with one million euros the distance between the two parties. Roma are offering a wage that is one million less than what the Italian is asking for and that will give hope to Spurs and Juventus.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.