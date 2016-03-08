Tottenham handed boost as distances emerge in new Roma deal for Zaniolo

Premier League giants Tottenham have been handed a boost in the chase for Nicolo Zaniolo, who still seems to be some way apart from agreeing a new deal at Roma.



The giallorossi ended their Serie A campaign in sixth, but Zaniolo emerged as a shining star in the season and his performances attracted interest from many clubs across Europe. Tottenham and Juventus are one of them.



Gazzetta dello Sport state that differences have arisen in Zaniolo's new contract for Roma, with one million euros the distance between the two parties. Roma are offering a wage that is one million less than what the Italian is asking for and that will give hope to Spurs and Juventus.