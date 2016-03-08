Tottenham have made an offer for struggling Milan striker Piatek: the figures
09 January at 17:20Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have made an offer for struggling AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, according to a report from British tabloid the Sun via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the North London club are ready to give the Rossoneri €27 million for the 24-year-old Polish striker, who has struggled to maintain his impressive form from last season in this campaign as well. The offer has matched the request provided by the Milanese club, suggesting that negotiations are now to begin to discuss the finer details.
Piatek, who is contracted to the Milanese club until 2023, has only scored four goals in 18 appearances so far this season, with only one of the goals being from open play, with the other three being penalties. Disappointing for the Rossoneri, considering his 30 goals and one assist in 42 appearances last season, first for Genoa and then for the Milanese club.
Apollo Heyes
