Tottenham Hotspur bid for long-time Arsenal and Liverpool target
05 July at 10:50According to reports from German magazine Kicker, Tottenham Hotspur have made a €50m bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Christian Pulisic.
The 19-year-old American, widely tipped to be one of the next greatest footballers of all time from North America, also has Croatian nationality, although his appearances for the USMNT mean that he has committed his long-term future with them.
Christian Pulisic has been a target for both Arsenal and Liverpool for some time now; yet Spurs have made the first move to bring him to the Premier League.
Former American star Eddie Johnson praised Pulsiic yesterday, calling him “the best American player I’ve ever seen” – and Spurs fans will be hoping that the man will potentially live up to his bumped price-tag.
Now, Dortmund must respond and we will soon see at how much the German club value one of their star men.
