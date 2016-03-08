Tottenham identify €30m Serie A star to replace Alderweireld
16 October at 15:35Tottenham have identified a possible replacement for their outgoing defender Toby Alderweireld. According to Premium Sport, the Premier League giants are monitoring Sampdoria’s Joachim Andersen, a 21-year-old center-back contracted with Sampdoria.
With Alderweireld’s contract expiring in 2019, Tottenham have been looking for a potential replacement for the defender who is being linked with Manchester United and Barcelona.
Andersen joined Sampdoria from Twente last summer for just € 4 million and in the first few months of the campaign, he’s been imposing himself as one of the most promising center-backs in Italy.
Tottenham are not the only club interested in the promising defender as both Juventus and Inter have also been monitoring the 21-year-old.
Inter, in particular, are on very good terms with Sampdoria having already signed Milan Skriniar in summer 2017.
According to the report, Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero is not going to accept offers below € 30 million for this promising defender.
