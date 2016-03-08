Tottenham, interest in exciting Brentford winger: the details
23 December at 17:00Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are interested in 24-year-old Algerian forward Said Benrahma, according to a report from British newspaper the Times via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the North London club appreciate the Algerian winger, who is contracted to Championship side Brentford until 2022. The player is able to play on both the left and right wings and has been one of the standout stars for the club this season.
So far this season Benrahma has made 20 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing six assists in that time. Last season he made 45 appearances across all competitions for Brentford, scoring 11 goals and providing 17 assists in that time.
The North London club are looking to start rebuilding their aging squad, who have been largely unchanged over the previous few seasons. New coach Jose Mourinho is hoping to build a new and exciting Spurs.
