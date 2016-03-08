Tottenham interested in Roma captain Florenzi

18 July at 11:30
Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a new right-back. After selling Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid, the club have turned their attention to Roma full-back Alessandro Florenzi.

Florenzi has struggled in recent years and a move to a new club could be just what he needs to get his career back on track.

Spurs hope to use the existing channel between the two clubs, in regards to the negotiations over the transfers of Nicolo Zaniolo and Toby Alderweireld, to try and work on a deal for the Giallorossi captain.

Spurs are also interested in some other right-backs; with Serie A side Napoli's Elseid Hysaj, a past target of Chelsea and favourite of Maurizio Sarri and Shakhtar's Ismaily.

