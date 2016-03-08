Tottenham are set to rival Milan for

The French international doesn’t want to renew with Paris Saint-Germain, and has been linked to a number of clubs, including Juventus and Chelsea.

He is in the final year of his deal, and has refused a deal worth €7 million, having also been linked to Barcelona this summer.

The 23-year-old has already discussed a potential deal with Liverpool, but Paris United have also said that the midfielder is wanted by Tottenham, and have already spoken to his entourage.

Thomas Tuchel spoke in a press conference today, saying that

The Parisian side launched his career, and this isn’t the first time that Rabiot is close to moving away, having been linked to Roma and almost ended up moving there.

"he has great potential and is a player trained in the club. It is very important to have footballers of this nature."