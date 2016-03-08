Transfer News: Tottenham join Liverpool and AC Milan in race for Cagliari starlet

12 November at 17:35
Tottenham may lose Mousa Dembele for a long time. The Belgian international, already out of contract after this season, is out for a problem with his ankle ligaments. For this, in January, Spurs are ready to throw themselves on the market in search of a midfielder and, according to the British media, the London-based team are lo add Cagliari's Nicolo Barella to their team, who has already attracted interest from Liverpool, AC Milan and Inter.

