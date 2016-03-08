Tottenham join race for Man City, Arsenal target
27 October at 20:25Reports from England state that Premier League giants Tottenham are looking to make a move for Roma's Bayern Munich and Manchester City target Cengiz Under.
Under has become one of Europe's most exciting youngsters over the past two seasons. His stock has risen ever since he joined Roma from Turkish side Basaksehir in the summer of 2017 for a fee of 13.4 million euros fee.
The Daily Mirror in England state that Spurs are interested in signing Under and they will not give up the race for signing the young Turk, with Bayern Munich and Premier League rivals Man City and Arsenal having been linked with a move for Under.
The 21-year-old winger currently earns less than a million euros a season at Roma and while talks about a new contract for him are underway, he is said to be willing to consider his future next summer.
So far this season, Under has impressed for Roma. He has appeared ten times in all competitions, scoring thrice and assisting thrice too.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments