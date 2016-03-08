Tottenham join United and City in race for Douglas Costa
01 April at 20:00
According to the latest reports, Douglas Costa could be heading towards the exit at Juventus, after failing to really perform consistently for the Bianconeri.
This season, the Brazilian has struggled with several injuries, all of which have kept him out for quite some time. Whenever fit, he's been used heavily by Allegri, who admires the player a lot. However, Juventus could be looking to offload the player this summer, and they don't lack potential buyers.
As reported in today's edition of Tuttosport, Tottenham are the latest team to join the race. The likes of Man City, Man Utd and PSG have previously shown their interest in Costa, and this summer seems the right time to make an offer. It is believed that Juventus will want more than the €40m they paid for the player last summer, when activating the buy-out option.
