Tottenham join United and City in race for Douglas Costa

According to the latest reports, Douglas Costa could be heading towards the exit at Juventus, after failing to really perform consistently for the Bianconeri.

This season, the Brazilian has struggled with several injuries, all of which have kept him out for quite some time. Whenever fit, he's been used heavily by Allegri, who admires the player a lot. However, Juventus could be looking to offload the player this summer, and they don't lack potential buyers.