Tottenham-Liverpool: Pirlo slams two Spurs stars
02 June at 22:00Last night, Liverpool managed to beat Tottenham by a convincing scoreline in the Champions League final, grabbing their 6th UCL title in the club's history. Speaking to Sky Italia, former AC Milan and Juventus man Andrea Pirlo had his say on the game, slamming two Spurs stars.
"The match was also won by the fans. In addition to this, there was a certain difference on the pitch. Tottenham did not have the right personality. There were people like Alli and Eriksen who didn't want the ball.
"And then there was little quality in midfield. Liverpool deserved this victory, not just because of their season, but also for their fans," he concluded.
Tottenham conceded early and even though they tried to get back into the game, a late strike by Origi completely killed their hope in a rather boring Champions League final, which finished 2-0.
