Tottenham-Liverpool: predicted line-ups

31 May at 16:45
Tomorrow evening, Liverpool and Tottenham will battle it out in the Champions League final at Wanda Metropolitano, having done so well up until this point of the competition. Down below are the predicted line-ups, as reported by Goal.
 
Tottenham (4-3-1-2): Lloris; Trippier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose; Alli, Wanyama, Sissoko; Eriksen; Lucas, Son.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

