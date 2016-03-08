Tottenham-Liverpool: predicted line-ups

Tottenham (4-3-1-2): Lloris; Trippier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose; Alli, Wanyama, Sissoko; Eriksen; Lucas, Son.



Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mané.



For more news, visit our homepage. Lloris; Trippier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose; Alli, Wanyama, Sissoko; Eriksen; Lucas, Son.Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Tomorrow evening, Liverpool and Tottenham will battle it out in the Champions League final at Wanda Metropolitano, having done so well up until this point of the competition. Down below are the predicted line-ups, as reported by Goal.