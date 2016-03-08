Tottenham, Liverpool stars in top 10 of CIES report, Ronaldo not included
04 June at 16:50The International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) has released the list of most expensive player and that title goes to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane over Real Madrid’s Champions League winning star Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona super star Lionel Messi.
Harry Kane is worth 201.2 million euros and he is worth so much because of the age, club he belongs to, the league he plays in, the country he represents and the duration of the contract. Behind him is Pars St Germain’s world record signing Neymar who is worth 197.5 million euros.
Lionel Messi is fourth with 184.2 million euros behind PSG’s Kylian Mbappe who is worth 186.5 million euros. Barcelona star is followed by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Spiurs' Dele Alli and Manchester City's De Bruyne.
Surprisingly, Ronaldo is not anywhere in the top 10 as the 33 year old is sitting in the 24th position worth 103.4 million euros.
AC Milan’s Donnarumma is the youngest with 67.5 million euros. The only player in Serie A in the top 10 is the Juventus Paulo Dybala 164.2 million. His club and country teammate Gonzalo Higuain is worth 104.5 million euros ahead of Insigne 104.2 million euros. Inter’s Mauro Icardi 92.5 million euros.
