Tottenham, Llorente: 'The ball touched my hand, I suffered after Juve's loss'
18 April at 11:30
The former Juventus striker Fernando Llorente, who scored the goal that eliminated Manchester City and sent Tottenham through to the Champions League semi-finals, was interviewed by Sky Sport at the end of the match.
"It was a strange game, I didn't see the ball because I had other players in front of me, then the ball came to me on the hand, though it was attached to my body," he began.
The situation has since been heavily discussed, as some argue that the referee didn't get to see the right camera angles when checking VAR. In the interview, Llorente also spoke about his former team, Juventus, revealing that he suffered a lot for their loss.
"I suffered a lot for the elimination of Juventus, but Ajax played an incredible match. In the first half, Juve were superior, but in the second half Ajax played better and won in the end," he concluded.
