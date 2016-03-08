Ajax-Tottenham, Llorente reveals secret of incredible Spurs comeback

After the incredibly dramatic end to Ajax-Tottenham, Spurs striker Fernando Llorente spoke to Sky Italia about the game and the opportunity to play in the final against Liverpool in June.

"It was simply incredible. At the break we were out, playing poorly. In the second half we gave everything, we fought. It was a great battle and what happened is incredible, congratulations to Lucas who helped us win this game, it was incredible.

"We knew that as soon as we get our first goal, everything can happen, we know how the mind works in these moments. The winning team starts to be afraid. We checked the game and did good deeds. We were good and lucky to score these three goals. There was not much to say in the interval, we were disastrous in the first half, we had to do more and we had nothing to lose.

"I haven't thought about the final yet, it will be beautiful against a great team like Liverpool. Two English teams in the final is an incredible thing. It was something incredible, I believe in second chances and maybe after four years I can win the final that I lost to Juventus in Berlin," he concluded.

