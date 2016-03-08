Tottenham looking for short term replacement for Kane: the ideas
09 January at 20:20Tottenham Hotspur are rapidly searching for a new striker in this transfer window due to the long-term injury to English talisman Harry Kane, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 26-year-old English striker suffered an injury to his left hamstring in the club’s 1-0 defeat to Southampton on New Year’s Day. Kane will now have to undergo surgery in order to reconstruct the tendon, that will leave him unable to play until at least April. Therefore, Spurs are now searching for a new striker to replace the talismanic forward.
The first striker Tottenham are thinking of, the report highlights, is AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek. The 24-year-old Polish striker’s position is more in doubt now, following the arrival of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic earlier this month. The Milanese club are prepared to listen to offers of around €35 million, the same amount invested in the Pole a year ago when he arrived from Genoa. Aston Villa, Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen are also all interested in the player, but Piatek wants to join a club at the same level or high than the Rossoneri.
Other ideas for Tottenham include Paco Alcacer from Borussia Dortmund, the report adds. The 26-year-old Spaniard has scored seven goals in 15 appearances this season. Alassane Plea from Borussia Monchengladbach and Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid are two more ideas for the North London club as well. Finally, Spurs are considering acquiring Napoli’s Dries Mertens, whose contract expires with the Partenopei in June.
Apollo Heyes
