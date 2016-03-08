Tottenham looks to Serie A for Vecino and Diawara

Matias Vecino derby performance has not gone unnoticed, according to Tuttosport.
 
Tottenham aim to reinforce the midfield ahead of next season. The Uruguayan midfielder is being targeted by Spurs, who in summer will have to face the monstrous offers for the Danish midfielder Eriksen. 
 
The London club also likes Amadou Diawara of Napoli, but at the moment the first choice is the former Fiorentina player, who scored the winner when the two sides met in this season’s Champions League at San Siro.
 
 

