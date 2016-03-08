Tottenham, Lucas: 'Ajax? They are solid but we will be ready...'
29 April at 20:10Tottenham are set to take on Ajax in the UCL as Lucas Moura spoke to the press on Monday, here is what he had to say:
"Ajax? I saw them play against Juve, they are a very solid team with a lot of quality. We know that they are young and quick so we will have to be on our game. We are expecting a difficult tie but at the same time, we feel ready. I can tell you guys that this is the most important game in my career since this is my first UCL semi-final game. I will give it my all like I always do. Son? He is a great player and a very important player for us. We will miss him tomorrow but we have other players who can step in and do well. Final? For me it's already a dream to be playing the semi-finals. It would be incredible to make the final but we have to remain focused on our upcoming games...'. More to come...
