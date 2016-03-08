Tottenham, Lucas: 'Ajax? They are solid but we will be ready...'

Tottenham are set to take on Ajax in the UCL as Lucas Moura spoke to the press on Monday, here is what he had to say:



"Ajax? I saw them play against Juve, they are a very solid team with a lot of quality. We know that they are young and quick so we will have to be on our game. We are expecting a difficult tie but at the same time, we feel ready. I can tell you guys that this is the most important game in my career since this is my first UCL semi-final game. I will give it my all like I always do. Son? He is a great player and a very important player for us. We will miss him tomorrow but we have other players who can step in and do well. Final? For me it's already a dream to be playing the semi-finals. It would be incredible to make the final but we have to remain focused on our upcoming games...'. More to come...