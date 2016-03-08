Tottenham, Monaco and AC Milan target on the verge of signing new contract
25 June at 22:45Ciro Immobile had the best season of his career with Lazio last season, setting Serie A alight with goals galore. He performed so well that Tottenham, Monaco and AC Milan have all been reportedly interested in signing the prolific finisher.
Immobile, 28, was wanted by Spurs and Monaco earlier in the summer, just after the season ended; yet AC Milan emerged as the keenest party in recent weeks. Just a couple of weeks ago, Milan contacted Alessandro Moggi, the player’s agent, about a possible move.
However, Lazio never intended on parting ways with Immobile and thus, they were prepared to offer a new contract to the Italian – making him one of the highest earners in the Claudio Lotito era at Lazio.
The contract extension will see him stay at the club till 2021, with his wage increasing to €2.2 million per season, with a €200,000 bonus if he scores 20 goals.
For more Lazio news and exclusive features, visit The Laziali – for more general transfer rumours, news and features – check out our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments