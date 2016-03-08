Tottenham, Mourinho confirms club won't look to sign Bruno Fernandes in January
04 December at 18:30Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho discussed 25-year-old Portuguese talent Bruno Fernandes to gathered reporters in a press conference today (via Calciomercato.com) ahead of the North London side’s league clash against Manchester United this evening.
"The value of Bruno Fernandes is out of our reach.”
The player, who has been previously linked with the Premier League side, recently renewed his contract with Sporting Lisbon that will keep him at the club until 2023. Considering his talents and the interest in him across Europe, it’s likely that the player will cost at least €50 million, a figure too high for Spurs in January.
Apollo Heyes
