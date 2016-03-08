Tottenham, Mourinho: 'I was happy with Man United but that chapter is closed now'
03 December at 16:45Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho discussed his recent history with Manchester United, the North London side’s next opponents, in an interview with British media outlet Sport via Calciomercato.com.
“Back to Old Trafford? It means returning to a place where I was happy. I can say that. I have a good relationship with United fans. But now I want to win with Tottenham. During the match I hope they'll forget me and support their team to try to get the result they want. United is a closed chapter for me.”
The 56-year-old Portuguese coach spent two and a half seasons with the Manchester based club, guiding them to an EFL Cup and a Europa League trophy in his first season with the club. However, poor performances saw the coach fired by the club almost a year ago, replacing him with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Apollo Heyes
