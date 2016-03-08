Mourinho: 'Inter target Eriksen will start tomorrow, I don't talk about players from other clubs'
21 January at 16:20Tottenham coach José Mourinho discussed Inter target Christian Eriksen earlier today to gathered reporters in a press conference, ahead of Spurs’ league clash against Norwich tomorrow. His words were noted by Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
"For Eriksen there is no news. He is regularly summoned and tomorrow he will be the starter.”
Inter have already reached an agreement with the 27-year-old Danish midfielder, the report continues. The Nerazzurri have offered Eriksen a four-and-a-half-year contract worth €8 million a year plus bonuses. The Milanese side also officially presented that €15 million offer to Spurs as compensation, although the North London club still want €20 million. The two clubs are continuing their negotiations, with Inter currently awaiting a response to the latest proposals.
Mourinho refused to discuss the transfer market any further.
"People become dependent on a screen, but we are very bad for news. For two reasons: the first is that we don't buy a player a day. The second is that I refuse to talk about players from other clubs. Some managers do it, I don't do it. Whatever name you tell me, I'll say that I don't talk about the player a, b or c.”
Eriksen has made 27 appearances across all competitions for a total of 1562 minutes so far this season for Tottenham, scoring three goals and providing three assists in that time. He has struggled to impress both fans and pundits alike this season, failing to live up to his performances in prior seasons.
Apollo Heyes
