Tottenham, Mourinho wants to sign an ex-Chelsea player in January
26 November at 15:00Tottenham Hotspur coach José Mourinho is looking at signing a former Chelsea defender, Nathan Ake, from Bournemouth in order to strengthen the club’s defence, according to reports from the English press via Calciomercato.com.
The reports detail how the Portuguese coach is interested signing the 24-year-old Dutch defender, who he coached at the South London club during his second spell there. The Spurs coach would be keen to sign Ake in January, as the club’s leaky defence is costing them vital points in the league. Even in Mourinho’s first game in charge, the North London club conceded two goals.
The 24-year-old Dutch defender has appeared in every league game for Bournemouth so far this season, playing the full 90 minutes in each of his 13 appearances, showing his importance to the South Coast side. He has also scored one goal and provided one assist in this time too, showing that he isn’t afraid to get forward.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments