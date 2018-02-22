Tottenham news: Dembélé’s future lies in Serie A?
28 May at 19:45The future of Mousa Dembélé is up in the air. The Belgian midfielder is not going to extend his contract with Tottenham and several reports suggest his future could be in Serie A.
"Mousa has another year of contract and will not renew . There is a lot of interest in him, in Europe and abroad. We'll see after the World Cup”, his agent revealed ealrier this month.
Four of Italy’s top Serie A clubs are being linked with signing the centre midfielder whose contract with Tottenham expires in 2019.
The latest report in Italy suggests Carlo Ancelotti has recently met the player’s agent Kia Joorabchain to discuss the player’s move to the San Paolo (DETAILS). Juventus, AC Milan and Inter are also monitoring the situation of the Belgium International.
The player’s short-term contract with Spurs should allow Serie A clubs to lower Spurs’ economic demands.
Juve, Napoli, AC Milan and Inter are all looking for some reinforcements in the middle of the park and Dembélé could be a good quality-for value signing for each one of the four Serie A giants.
