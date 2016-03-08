Tottenham news: Pochettino brilliantly reacts to Real Madrid speculations - video

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is being linked with replacing struggling Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui who is walking on thin ice at the Bernabeu and could face sack if he loses against Barcelona tomorrow night.



The Argentinean manager was asked why his name is always involved with Real Madrid: “Means you are clever people”, Pochettino replied with a big smile on his face.



“Like I said before, I am in a different country, my English is not so good, I don’t follow too much the media. Maybe I’m not too much involved in social media I don’t receive this information, maybe that’s why. I look younger than what I am.”



Watch Pochettino full reaction in the video below:

