Last summer, Malcolm has been one of the transfer market cases, with his decision to refuse to join Roma in the summer and the subsequent transfer to Barcelona. The Brazilian winger, however, has found very little space with the Blaugrana so far: he has played only 25 minutes in every competition. The manager Valverde doesn’t consider him as a part of his plans and his farewell to La Liga side seems to be likely.



Inter are thinking about him, but the purchase could only be completed in the summer, as the Nerazzurri are already full in terms of slots for non-EU citizens. But the Spanish media Sport writes today that Tottenham Hotspurs have a plan to take Malcom in January: having not made any purchase in the summer window, the Spurs would be ready to offer € 50 million to let him leave Catalonia: a price higher than what Barcelona paid to get the Brazilian from Bordeaux. Pay attention even to Arsenal, another club who could decide to bid on Malcom’s desire of payback.

Emanuele Giulianelli