Tottenham on alert as Roma plan life without Florenzi
18 July at 16:45Premier League giants Tottenham have been encouraged in their approach for Alessandro Florenzi, for whom Roma have decided their life without.
Spurs have lost Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid for a fee of 21 million pounds and they could well be looking to sign a right-back this summer, despite Mauricio Pochettino looking to bring Kyle Walker-Peters into the first-team fold.
A report from Calciomercato claims that Roma have decided what they can do if they Florenzi. They could pursue Elseid Hysaj, who himself is a Spurs target. If Hysaj doesn't join Roma, the giallorossi could look to play Leonardo Spinazzola at right-back by playing Aleksandar Kolarov at left-back in his preferred position.
Go to comments