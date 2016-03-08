Tottenham open talks to sign Barcelona star?

19 January at 12:25
Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to make an offer to sign Barcelona outcast Malcom.

The Brazilian arrived at the Nou Camp earlier this past summer after having turned down a chance to join Roma, but Barcelona offered a higher fee and he was off to the Nou Camp instead of going to Rome to hold a medical with the giallorossi.

Sport in Spain state that Malcom and his entourage are ready to deal with Tottenham, despite interest and an offer from a Chinese club. Barcelona are not willing to let the Brazilian leave.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.