Tottenham open talks to sign Barcelona star wanted by Roma and Lazio?
17 January at 17:50According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Malcom. Malcom, who nearly joined Roma in the summer before Barcelona sabotaged the deal at the last moment – leading him to depart Bordeaux for Spain rather than Italy.
Malcom hasn’t been given much of a chance at Barcelona, growing uneasy at a lack of game-time – and reportedly has an offer from China on the table but now Barcelona appear to be prepared to deal with Spurs.
Barca signed Malcom for around €40m in the summer and has been linked also, in recent weeks, with a move to Serie A side Lazio. Lazio, however, would likely not have the funds to match Chinese offers or that of Spurs; so would have to ask for the Brazilian on loan. Barcelona are likely to want him off the books, accepting that it was a transfer misfire that did not go to plan.
