Tottenham: Pochettino copies Ronaldo and Simeone celebration

18 April at 23:15
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was seen copying the celebration that Diego Simeone and Cristiano Ronaldo came up with some weeks ago.

Tottenham beat Manchester City in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League to reach the next round of the competition, as the world witnessed one of the greatest games in the Champions League history at the Etihad Stadium.
  After the game, Mauricio Pochettino was seen celebrating in the Ronaldo and Simeone way- a celebration that could be better known as the 'cojones celebration'.

 

