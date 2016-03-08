Tottenham, Pochettino: 'I said no to Real Madrid because...'
08 May at 20:30In an interview with El País, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who will be on the sidelines to see his side face Ajax tonight, spoke about the offer that he received from Real Madrid when Zidane left last summer.
"The situation was complicated. I would have trained the strongest team that exists, which is the dream of any manager. However, I said no. It was difficult as rejecting such an offer creates an inner conflict.
"I had just signed a renewal with Tottenham and I didn't feel like leaving the project. I wanted to respect the commitment I had made with Spurs and the team," he concluded.
Words that show the Argentinian's professionalism, and tonight his side will have the opportunity to face Liverpool in the Champions League final. However, Ajax are leading by 1-0 on aggregate, so it won't be easy at Amsterdam Arena.
